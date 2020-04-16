Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Halma (LON:HLMA) to Underperform

Halma (LON:HLMA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 1,705 ($22.43) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,070 ($27.23). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halma to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($26.05) target price (down previously from GBX 2,060 ($27.10)) on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Halma from GBX 1,510 ($19.86) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,919 ($25.24).

Halma stock opened at GBX 1,983 ($26.09) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,927.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,020.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.75. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Halma (LON:HLMA)

