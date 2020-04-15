Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.02 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of MET stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.