Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lifted by Analyst

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Netflix from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $410.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.46.

NFLX stock opened at $413.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.47 billion, a PE ratio of 100.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.41. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $417.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

