Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.1% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $372.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

