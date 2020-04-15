Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,566 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $14,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Metlife in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

