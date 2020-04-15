Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.53.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

