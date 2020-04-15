Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

NYSE APH opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. Amphenol’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

