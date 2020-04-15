Ellevest Inc. Buys 209 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $127.82 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,756 shares of company stock worth $19,911,928. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

