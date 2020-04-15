Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Gentex by 36,973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 48,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,066 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 165,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,084,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after buying an additional 62,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.