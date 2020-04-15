Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

