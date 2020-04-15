Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $322,118,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,084 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,174,000 after purchasing an additional 930,331 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 618,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,797 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

