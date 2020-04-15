M. Kraus & Co Has $13.44 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

M. Kraus & Co reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,210 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 8.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Raymond James reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $173.70 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,258.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

