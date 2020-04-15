OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after purchasing an additional 168,565 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 151,927 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 79,203.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 115,637 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 760,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 115,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,263,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,643,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,208,903.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of OMF opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.39 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

