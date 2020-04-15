Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,391 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,732 shares of company stock valued at $639,091 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. ValuEngine raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

