Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 19,490,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $631,269,000 after buying an additional 230,642 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,474,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,698,000 after buying an additional 698,231 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,354,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,641,000 after buying an additional 752,447 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,535,000 after purchasing an additional 941,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

CNQ stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

