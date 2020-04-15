Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.