Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report released on Monday, April 13th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FIS. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.46.

Shares of FIS opened at $123.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,670,000 after buying an additional 463,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,061,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,168,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,370,000 after buying an additional 520,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $785,947,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

