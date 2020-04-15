Agilent Technologies Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.57.

NYSE:A opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

