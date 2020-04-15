Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alteryx by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Alteryx by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $160.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 314.64, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.10.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $3,171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $1,175,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,185 shares of company stock valued at $62,973,706 over the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

