Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $856.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.18. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.