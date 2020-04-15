Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $307,000 Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $122.98 on Wednesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $168.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Cowen cut their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on F5 Networks to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

