Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,100 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. TheStreet lowered Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

DVN stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.