Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 66,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,403,000 after acquiring an additional 158,151 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DISCK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.