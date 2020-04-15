Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $3,856,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $348,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 22.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $681,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

PAYX stock opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

