Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $977,000 Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of eBay by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,018,000 after buying an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after buying an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after buying an additional 1,098,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,357,000 after buying an additional 1,535,987 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $336,117,000 after buying an additional 131,113 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

