Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,900 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.84. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.