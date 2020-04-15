PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,846,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

