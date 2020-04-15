Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 21,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Cfra cut shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.47.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.