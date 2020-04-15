Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC opened at $302.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.58 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $193.91 and a 12 month high of $314.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total transaction of $1,606,655.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,753.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total transaction of $1,217,257.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,934 shares in the company, valued at $13,754,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.71.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.