Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 10,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

