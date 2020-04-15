Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.93.

AAPL stock opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,195.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

