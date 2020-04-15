1,700 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.59.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.