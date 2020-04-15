JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,283.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,913.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,858.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,344.07.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

