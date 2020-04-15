PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,791,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 490.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,353,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in PulteGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,401,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,410 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

