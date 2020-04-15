Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $2.42 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Oracle by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.0% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 48,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Oracle by 870.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,221,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

