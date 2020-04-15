Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of US Concrete worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of US Concrete by 1,143.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $325.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.55. US Concrete Inc has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In related news, CEO William J. Sandbrook acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $419,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,675,257.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Lundin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,104 shares in the company, valued at $962,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 36,100 shares of company stock worth $871,839 and have sold 750 shares worth $21,865. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

