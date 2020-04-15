Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,584 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,998 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.82.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK opened at $172.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $211.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 179.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

