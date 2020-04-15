Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $108.38 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

