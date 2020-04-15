Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.46.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $413.55 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

