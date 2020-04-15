IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.38.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

