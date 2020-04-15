Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $313.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

