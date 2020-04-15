JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lessened by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GPM Growth Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.5% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 595,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.28. The company has a market cap of $313.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alteryx Inc Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.
Alteryx Inc Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.
Independence Realty Trust Inc Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.
Independence Realty Trust Inc Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $307,000 Position in F5 Networks, Inc.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $307,000 Position in F5 Networks, Inc.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,100 Shares of Devon Energy Corp
Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,100 Shares of Devon Energy Corp
Discovery Inc Series C Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.
Discovery Inc Series C Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.
Paychex, Inc. Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System
Paychex, Inc. Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report