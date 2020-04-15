GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,305 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Shares of MSFT opened at $173.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,258.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

