Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.6% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.84 and a 200 day moving average of $273.74. The company has a market cap of $1,195.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.93.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

