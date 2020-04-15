Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of W W Grainger worth $13,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in W W Grainger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in W W Grainger by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on W W Grainger from $291.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett cut W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.67.

NYSE GWW opened at $287.63 on Wednesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

