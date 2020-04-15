Nutrien Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Nutrien in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

