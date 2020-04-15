Wedbush Comments on Biogen Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a report released on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $8.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.81. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $338.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.40.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $333.76 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.