Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Decreased by B. Riley

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra lowered shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

NYSE:CMA opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 440.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Comerica by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Comerica by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 21,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

