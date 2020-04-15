Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,120 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 583% compared to the average daily volume of 750 put options.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.95. Weibo has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.99 million. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Weibo by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Weibo by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $12,706,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WB. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.