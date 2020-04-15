Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,120 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 583% compared to the average daily volume of 750 put options.
Shares of Weibo stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.95. Weibo has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.51.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.99 million. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WB. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
