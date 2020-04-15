Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 147.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank increased its position in Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $160.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.58 and a 200 day moving average of $222.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $238.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.27.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.